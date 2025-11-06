Bentley set to revise electric-only plans due to plug-in hybrid demand

Bentley has announced plans to extend the sale of its internal combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid models until ‘at least’ 2035.

The announcement, which formed part of the brand’s Beyond100+ strategy, changes Bentley’s initial plans to go electric-only by 2035. However, ‘positive customer demand for plug-in hybrid models’ has seen Bentley make the revision, which will see it offer a variety of petrol and plug-in hybrid cars for the next decade at least.

Bentley will continue to offer petorl and plug-in hybrid for the next decade (Bentley)

Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Today’s updates to our Beyond100+ strategy reaffirm Bentley’s commitment to progress — responsibly and sustainably. We are evolving our product cadence to reflect the realities of a changing world and a dynamic marketplace.

“By extending introducing new internal combustion engined models, and offering hybrid powertrains until at least 2035, we are ensuring that every Bentley customer can continue to experience the full breadth of our performance and craftsmanship.”

Bentley also announced further details of its upcoming ‘Luxury Urban SUV’ which is set to arrive next year. The new electric model will be able to charge from zero to 100 miles in seven minutes and will offer ‘craftsmanship expected of the marque’.

A new Supersports model – only the fourth car to wear the badge – will also be unveiled next week, bringing a more focused take on the latest-generation Continental GT. The brand says that it will be the ‘lightest, most driver-focused and first rear-wheel-drive Continental GT ever’ when it is first showcased in New York on November 13.