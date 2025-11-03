Citroen’s Ami Buggy heads for the beach with new Rip Curl edition

Citroen and surfing brand Rip Curl have come together for a new special-edition version of the Ami Buggy quadricycle.

The pair founded their partnership back in 2016 with a special edition of the then-new Citroen Cactus. This latest model, however, brings a similar level of surf-inspired flair and a variety of touches which help differentiate it from the standard Ami Buggy.

Due to be fully revealed at the upcoming international finals of the Rip Curl GromSearch surf tournament held near Hossegor, France, the Ami Buggy Rip Curl Vision concept car has been designed to meet ‘riders’ real needs’ and as such, has a waterproof for wet gear, a portable shower and changing mat for post-ride clean downs and ‘banana’ pouch which can be attached to the steering wheel for additional storage.

The exterior features additional storage

There are roof and side mounts for surfboards, too, and there’s a foldable, waterproof passenger-side storage bin, too. Exterior-wise, the special-edition car gets a purple body colour with a contrast white sunroof and a black spoiler, while a white LED bar on the roof helps improve nighttime visibility.

Xavier Chardon, Citroën CEO, said: “I am delighted to renew the partnership between Citroën and Rip Curl, two brands that develop stylish, technical products designed to promote well-being, leisure, and escape. Together, we share the same vision focused on adventure, style, and freedom, designed for younger generations.

Ami Buggy Rip Curl Vision embodies the free spirit and creativity that unite the two brands. With this concept, we are reaffirming our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, starting with micro-mobility, accessible from the age of 14 and geared towards leisure.”

The floor mats are crafted from recycled wetsuits

The floor mats are made from recycled wetsuits, making them both water-resistant and easier to clean than typical fabric versions. The Ami also comes with a custom-made surfboard with motifs that match those inside the vehicle, as well as an Ami-shaped surf wax comb and a removable Bluetooth speaker.

Though set for its unveiling this week, there’s no word on whether this special-edition Ami Buggy will enter mass production.