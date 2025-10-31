The Longbow Speedster is an ultra-light electric sports car

Longbow has announced that its lightweight Speedster electric sports car is now available to order.

Longbow is the first British electric sports car maker, and the Speedster is its first entry into the market, while its second model, the Roadster, will arrive next year.

The Speedster uses an electric powertrain; however, the firm hasn’t revealed its battery size or how much power its electric motor produces, but it does claim the car can travel up to 275 miles on a single charge and that it can hit 60mph in 3.3 seconds.

It’s priced from £84,995. (Longbow)

All of Longbow’s models are designed, engineered and hand-built in the UK. The Speedster’s chassis is made from aluminium, to reduce weight and improve rigidity, while the car has a compact electric motor and ‘module-to-chassis’ battery technology, which is when the battery modules are directly integrated into the vehicle’s chassis rather than being separate components.

All of this helps reduce the car’s weight, with the Speedster weighing in at just 895kg – making it one of the lightest EVs on sale.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £84,995 for the Speedster, and £64,995 for the Roadster. First deliveries to customers are expected to arrive next year.