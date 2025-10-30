Toyota enters luxury coupe market with Century Coupe

Toyota is going after Rolls-Royce and Bentley in the world of luxury coupes with the new Century Coupe.

Toyota’s ‘Century’ models are a range of luxury vehicles exclusive to the Japanese market, offered in a four-door saloon and five-door SUV.

The Century Coupe arrives as a two-door luxury coupe that rivals the likes of the Rolls-Royce Spectre and Bentley Continental GT. Although details of the vehicle’s powertrain have not been revealed at this stage, it’s likely the car will use the same 5.0-litre hybrid V8 found in the Century four-door saloon, which produces a total of 370bhp.

The car features a tall stance and long bonnet. (Toyota)

The exterior of the car has a tall stance, while the long bonnet and sloping roofline retain its coupe-esque design. The side profile features gloss black lower body mouldings, frameless windows, the taillights curve into the car’s rear haunches and there is no back window.

Inside, the interior aims to feel like no other car, with the driver and front passenger separated by a large central tunnel, while the dashboard design is finished off in a fabric material and has a tall upright position. There is also a ‘half yoke’ steering wheel with two smartphone-like screens positioned side-by-side the digital instrument cluster that controls several of the car’s functions.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the Century Coupe will go into production and if it will be available for the UK market. It is being showcased at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, which runs until November 9.