Public EV charger numbers increase by 23% in a year

A new electric vehicle public chargepoint is being added to the UK’s network every 33 minutes, new Department for Transport figures show.

In total, over 15,979 public chargepoints have been installed since October 2024, with more than 86,021 units available across the country. This figure also includes over 17,356 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, which can charge an average EV to 80 per cent in under 40 minutes.

Keir Mather, minister for decarbonisation, said: “There’s never been a better time to go electric – chargepoints are up 23% in a year, and we’re helping drivers save with discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars, all part of our Plan for Change.

“We’re also cutting red tape so renters and those without driveways can access affordable home charging, making it easier and cheaper for everyone to make the switch.”

Government recently proposed plans which would aim to make it easier for renters and leaseholders to install electric vehicle chargers at home, particularly those without driveway access. A consultation is also expected to be launched which would look into removing the planning permission currently required for those motorists without drivers to install cross-pavement charging gullies, allowing users to top up their cars at home.

Much of the public charger growth has been seen outside of London, with the number of devices installed outside of the capital growing by 24.3 per cent, compared to 21.7 per cent within it.

Figures from leading charging mapping service Zapmap also show that there are now over 6,000 open-access rapid and ultra-rapid chargers within one mile of England’s motorways and A-roads, giving better access to on-the-go top-ups.