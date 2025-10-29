Smart #5 goes on sale priced at £39,800

Smart has announced that the #5 electric SUV has gone on sale with prices starting at £39,800.

The #5 is the firm’s largest ever model and takes on the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y.

The range kicks off with the entry-level ‘Pro’ and features a 76kWh battery with an electric motor that develops 335bhp and can travel a claimed 288 miles on a single charge. Standard equipment includes a panoramic glass sunroof and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The ‘Pro+’ and above all boast a 100kWh battery with an electric motor that produces 357bhp and benefits from a 800-volt architecture, which enables the car to travel a claimed 366 miles between trips to the plug and is compatible with 400kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 18 minutes.

The Brabus model produces 637bhp. (Smart)

The ‘Pulse’ model is available with an all-wheel drive dual motor setup and is priced from £47,300 and adds extra equipment such as an energy-efficient heat pump and dual OLED central displays. Plus, the ‘Premium’ is on price parity with the ‘Pulse’ trim and offers the same amount of standard kit, but it comes with a rear-wheel drive setup.

The flagship ‘Brabus’ is the most hardcore and performance-focused model and is priced from £51,800 and comes with a more powerful 100kWh dual motor powertrain that produces 637bhp and can hit 60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Order books are open now with UK deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.