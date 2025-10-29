Alpine confirms 2+2 electric model and A110 convertible as part of seven-car attack on sports car market

Alpine has dropped more details about its future range of premium sports cars, which includes an ‘A310’ 2+2 model and open-top roadsters.

The French performance brand has survived with just the mid-engined A110 sports car since being relaunched in 2017. But that changed in 2025 with the arrival of the Renault 5-based A290 electric hot hatchback, and the Porsche Macan-rivalling A390 electric coupe-SUV.

At the launch of the A390, Alpine CEO Philippe Krieff told the PA News Agency that a range of seven models is planned by 2030, with a replacement for the A110 sitting at the core of the reinvigorated line-up.

The next A110 will be electric, sit on a new platform called APP (Alpine Performance Platform) and use in-wheel motors. A range of 350 miles and a weight of around 1,450kg is targeted, while an all-wheel drive version with a third motor for the front axle is also slated for production.

Krieff also confirmed a 1,000 horsepower V6 petrol-electric hybrid hypercar that will serve as a direct link to the firm’s F1 and World Endurance Championship motorsport activities. However, it won’t form part of the seven-car range, instead acting as a separate halo model.

The A110 is being replaced by an electric successor, next year. (Alpine)

A rumoured large electric super-SUV to rival the Porsche Cayenne is believed to be on hold as Alpine’s launch in the US has been parked temporarily, but the rest of the range is beginning to fall into place.

Speaking at the UK launch of the A290 hot hatchback, Alpine’s UK boss, Nicola Burnside, revealed the A110 electric sports car will be joined by a roadster version for the very first time, plus a 2+2 sports model.

Although not confirmed, the four-seater 2+2 will likely be called ‘A310’ as it will sit above the A110 size wise, hence the ‘3’ designation, but will be positioned as a more sporting model, thereby using ’10’ rather than ’90’ – the latter being used for Alpine’s more practical models.

It will more than likely carry over the current A110’s trademark styling cues of quad headlights, a curved rear window, and low and squat proportions. It will also utilise the APP platform, so a range of 350 to 400 miles could easily be achievable, and the hardtop model will also spawn a convertible version.

The new electric A110 is expected to be revealed at next year’s Paris Motor Show, while the convertible version is slated for a 2027 debut. Coming 12 months later will be the ‘A310’ 2+2, with the convertible sibling bolstering the range in 2029.