Original Honda NSX makes a comeback with Pininfarina and JAS Motorsport

The original Honda NSX is set to make a return under a collaboration with Italian styling house, Pininfarina, and Italian racing team, JAS Motorsport.

The letters NSX stand for ‘New Sportscar eXperimental’ and it was Honda’s first and only supercar, before production ended in 2005.

Pininfarina and JAS Motorsport’s new supercar project will be a derivative of the 1990-generation model, which will be produced in very limited numbers and will be built at JAS Motorsport’s workshop in Arluno, Milan.

The car will be produced in very limited numbers. (JAS Motorsport)

The car’s body will be made from carbon fibre, while there will be a choice of left- and right-hand drive variants depending on the market. Underneath, JAS Motorsport says the car will be ‘fitted with refined mechanical elements derived from the world of motorsport’.

There are no interior shots of the car at this stage; however, JAS Motorsport claims that the car’s cabin will have lots of design elements from the original 1990 NSX model.

Under the bonnet, there will be a naturally-aspirated V6 engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox; an almost identical set-up to the original Japanese supercar.

Further details will be revealed in due course, with the car expected to make its public debut at the beginning of next year.