Kia PV5 Cargo sets world record for electric light commercial vehicles, travelling 430.84 miles on a single charge under full payload

A Kia PV5 Cargo has just set a new world record for electric commercial vehicles by travelling 430.84 miles on a single charge while carrying its maximum payload of 790kg.

The PV5 Cargo represents the Korean firm’s first foray into the electric commercial vehicle market and is available with two battery packs and two body variants.

The van was driven in a replicated 36.1-mile urban and extra-urban loop in the north of Frankfurt, Germany. The van faced traffic lights, roundabouts, intersections and typical city driving. Behind the wheel was commercial vehicle journalist, George Barrow, and senior engineer for Hyundai Motor Europe technical centre, Christopher Nigemeier.

The PV5 Cargo is Kia’s first foray into the electric commercial vehicle market. (Kia)

Before the van was driven, it was charged to 100 per cent, while the charging port and cargo compartment were sealed up until the end of the 22-hour and 30-minute journey.

Barrow said: “I’m genuinely excited to have been part of this incredible Guinness World Records achievement. It was a demanding but unforgettable journey. I was seriously impressed by how far the Kia PV5 can go: more than 430 miles on a single charge and with a full payload. That’s no small feat, and I have a feeling his record won’t be easy to beat!’’

The PV5 Cargo is available with a 51.5kWh battery with an electric motor that delivers a claimed range of up to 181 miles, and there is a larger 71.2kWh unit that can manage a claimed 247 miles between trips to the plug.

The Kia PV5 Cargo is available to order now with prices starting at £34,299. Deliveries are expected to commence later this year.