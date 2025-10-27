Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs receive new range-topping ‘GT Premium’ trims

The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs have both received a new flagship ‘GT Premium’ trim level to boost their appeal.

The 3008 and 5008 are available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, and both cars sit on the same Stellantis ‘STLA Medium’ platforms.

The GT Premium trim offers the same amount of equipment for both models, with the plug-in hybrid and electric variants receiving 20-inch alloy wheels, Mistral Black Alcantara upholstery with ‘Iced Clay’ light green stitching, and 10-way electrically adjustable and heated front seats.

Under the bonnet, the cars are available with the same powertrains. The first is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mated to a 48-volt battery, which produces 143bhp. There is also a plug-in hybrid version; equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 21kWh battery, with Peugeot claiming both cars can travel up to 50 miles on electric power.

Prices start at £42,670 for the standard 3008 hybrid GT Premium. (Peugeot)

Meanwhile, there are three electric versions available with the ‘Standard Range’ 73kWh battery with dual electric motors producing 207bhp and can manage a claimed 325 miles on a single charge. Plus, there are larger ‘Long Range’ models, which come equipped with a 97kWh unit with dual electric motors that produce 231bhp and can manage 414 miles for the e-5008 and 435 miles with the e-3008.

The e-3008 and e-5008 in GT Premium trim are also now available with a new 97kWh unit with dual motor setup that produces 320bhp and 509Nm of torque. Peugeot claims that the larger e-5008 can travel up to 291 miles and the e-3008 can manage up to 306 miles between trips to the plug.

Prices start at £42,670 for the standard 3008 GT Premium with the hybrid powertrain, and rise to £57,290 for the 97kWh 320bhp version of the e-5008.