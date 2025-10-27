Ferrari F76 is firm’s first virtual hypercar to celebrate third consecutive win at Le Mans

Ferrari is celebrating its third consecutive win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race by creating its first virtual hypercar with the F76.

The F76 has been designed by the team at Ferrari’s Styling Centre, and features lots of design elements of the firm’s recently-revealed F80 hypercar.

The name pays tribute to the first-winning Ferrari at Le Mans with the Touring-bodied 166 MM Barchetta, in 1949.

The exterior design focuses on air flow with the driver and front passenger compartments separated and aligned with the car’s wheelbase. There is a central channel which turns the car’s bodywork into a wing, and the wheel arches also feature vertical cuts, which is reminiscent of the firm’s new F80 hybrid hypercar.

The car has been created to celebrate Ferrari’s third consecutive win at Le Mans. (Ferrari)

At the front, the car’s floating front splitter is also a nod to the F80, while the retractable front headlights are designed to hark back to Ferrari models of the 1970s and 1980s with pop-up headlights.

Inside, the F76 features two cockpits and there is drive-by-wire technology, which replaces mechanical components in favour of electrics, sensors and actuators to control the vehicle’s functions.

In terms of powertrain, Ferrari has not revealed any technical data or what would power the car at this stage.

The F76 will not go into production, and is just a concept to showcase Ferrari’s future hypercars.