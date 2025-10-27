Alpine announces final production run of A110 coupes

Alpine has announced that there will be a final production run of all three A110 coupe models before production ends next year.

Alpine is the sporty sub-brand of Renault and introduced the A110 sports coupe in 2017. However, after eight years and 30,000 units sold, the French firm is ceasing production next year to make way for an all-new electric successor.

All three versions of the A110 are still available to order, with the entry-level model featuring a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a total of 248bhp and comes as standard with 18-inch wheels, Brembo brake callipers and Sabelt bucket sports seats which are finished off in microfibre leather trim.

The A110 R will be capped at just 50 units before production ends next year. (Alpine)

The mid-level GTS replaced the old GT and S models earlier this year, and boasts the same 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, with power boosted to 296bhp and features carbon fibre exterior trim and grey leather interior upholstery.

Finally, the hardcore ‘R’ model was created to celebrate the firm’s 70th birthday and benefits from a carbon fibre bonnet, roof, rear spoiler, wheel rims and a tuned chassis.

Just 1,750 units of the A110 and GTS models will be built between now and the middle of next year, while the R will be capped at just 50 examples. Prices start at the equivalent of £58,500 and rise to £107,000.