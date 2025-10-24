Rolls-Royce celebrates 100 years of Phantom saloon with ‘Phantom Centenary Private Collection’

Rolls-Royce is celebrating 100 years of the Phantom saloon with a very special model called the ‘Phantom Centenary Private Collection’.

The Phantom is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious and luxurious vehicles on the road, and the latest model is the most technologically advanced yet.

The interior features laser-etched front seats and the rear bench has a print-over-fabric look with 160,000 stitches. (Rolls-Royce)

The Phantom Centenary Private Collection’s exterior is finished off in a bespoke two-tone paint scheme, with the upper body in Super Champagne Crystal over Black, while the side profile gets Super Champagne Crystal over Arctic White.

The famous ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ bonnet emblem is casted in 18-carat gold and then plated in 24-carat gold, and the Rolls-Royce badges on the front, rear and side of the vehicle are also finished in 24-carat gold.

The exterior features a bespoke two-tone paint finish. (Rolls-Royce)

Inside, the front seats feature laser-etched artwork based on hand drawings from a bespoke designer which represents the Phantom’s 100-year history. The rear seats have a print-over-fabric look to them, and the rear bench itself is made up of a total of 160,000 stitches.

The car also features Rolls-Royce’s famous ‘starlight’ headlining, with a further 440,000 stitches, while the dashboard fascia features 50 3D-printed, vertically brushed aluminium fins, which are made to look like the pages of a book.

Just 25 examples of the car will be made worldwide, with Rolls-Royce yet to announce prices for this very special model.