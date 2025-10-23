BYD Atto 2 gains plug-in hybrid power with new ‘DM-i’ variant

BYD has announced that the Atto 2 electric SUV is now available with the firm’s ‘DM-i’ plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Atto 2 is BYD’s smallest family car that rivals the likes of the Ford Puma and Hyundai Kona.

Details on the Atto 2 DM-i’s plug-in hybrid powertrain have not been revealed at this stage, but it’s likely that it will share a similar setup to the firm’s larger Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV, which is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 18.2kWh battery.

It has a claimed electric range of up to 56 miles. (BYD)

BYD has confirmed that the car will have a claimed electric range of up to 56 miles and that it will be able to travel up to 634 miles on one tank of fuel.

There will be two versions available from launch, along with two battery sizes, with the Chinese firm yet to reveal details at this stage.

The Atto 2 in electric guise comes in two trim levels, which consists of Boost and Comfort. Standard equipment includes a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker sound system.

Order books for the Atto 2 DM-i will open in November, with expected deliveries to commence in the first quarter of next year. UK prices, specifications and further details will be revealed soon.