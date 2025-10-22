Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets new lap record for fastest electric hypercar around Nurburgring

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme has just set another new record as the fastest electric hypercar to go around the famous Nurburgring race track, Germany.

Yangwang is the luxury sub-brand of the Chinese car maker, BYD, and the U9 Xtreme is currently the world’s fastest production car, after it set a world record last month, clocking a top speed of 308mph.

The hypercar has just set another record around the legendary Nurburgring race track in Germany, for the fastest lap set for an electric hypercar, managing to complete the 13-mile track in just 6:59.15 minutes; beating the previous record of 7:05.29 minutes set in a Rimac Nevera in 2023.

It completed the 13-mile race track in 6:59.15 minutes. (BYD)

Underneath, the U9 Xtreme is equipped with a 1,200-volt architecture and a lithium-ion phosphate Blade Battery, which produces a total of 2,959bhp; however, final performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The car was being driven by German racing driver, Moritz Kranz, who said: “The Nurburgring Nordschleife is the most demanding track, and our lap time is a testament to the development skills of BYD and Yangwang. Without their intense work to balance a high-powered EV platform with the difficult demands of the chassis set-up, this great lap time would have not been possible.”

The U9 Xtreme is available for customers to order now with just 30 examples to be made worldwide. It’s unclear at this stage whether any allocations will be made available to the UK market.