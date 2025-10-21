UK Drive: The Citroen e-C3 Aircross is a comfortable family car that represents excellent value for money

What is it?

The e-C3 Aircross is bigger than its predecessor. (Citroen)

Over the last couple of years, Citroen has done a great job of offering small, affordable electric family cars that also represent excellent value for money, and give a little bit of diversity in the overcrowded world of SUVs.

The firm’s latest models such as the e-C3, e-C4 and e-C5 Aircross all focus on providing as much versatility, while managing to be comfortable and easy to live with.

To add to the mix, Citroen has released a new generation of the C3 Aircross, and this time, it comes with the option of an electric powertrain. Meet the e-C3 Aircross, which is all about space, value for money and comfort.

What’s new?

It’s now available with electric power. (Citroen)

Underneath the funky exterior design, the e-C3 Aircross sits on Stellantis’ ‘Smart Car’ platform, which is shared with the smaller Citroen e-C3 and Vauxhall Frontera Electric.

The car has grown in size compared to the outgoing model, with there being more space inside for occupants and all models benefit from Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, which the manufacturer claims provides ‘best-in-class’ comfort.

There is a choice of two well-equipped trim levels, and there is also the option of standard petrol and hybrid powertrains, to give greater choice for buyers.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of 44kWh and 54kWh battery packs. (Citroen)

There is the option of two battery packs, with the 44kWh ‘Standard Range’ and larger 54kWh ‘Extended Range’ setup.

We’re driving the 44kWh model, which features a single electric motor that produces a total of 111bhp and 124Nm of torque. It takes the car to 60mph in 11.5 seconds and the top speed is 89mph.

Citroen claims that this version can travel up to 188 miles on a single charge, and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible on all electric models, which allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take 26 minutes.

The 54kWh variant bumps the claimed driving range up to 249 miles between charges, but 0-60mph takes longer, at 12.8 seconds, and it has the same top speed of 89mph.

What’s it like to drive?

Out on the road, the e-C3 Aircross manages to be extremely comfortable, partly because of the electric motor, and partly because it comes fitted with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension, which are little cushions in the shock absorbers which help maintain a smooth ride over imperfections in the road.

Due to the car’s large windows, visibility is also great around town, and the steering is nice and light, which makes parking a lot easier.

However, don’t expect the Aircross to entertain you on a B-road, as the car does lean a lot in the twisty bits, and that light steering doesn’t inspire confidence at higher speed, which makes the overall driving characteristics rather bland.

On the motorway, there is a fair bit of road noise that enters the cabin too, and the power from the electric motor isn’t particularly scintillating either.

How does it look?

There are lots of design cues from Citroen’s ‘Oli Concept’ from 2022. (Citroen)

Citroen has carried on its latest design language with the e-C3 Aircross, which has taken inspiration from the firm’s ‘Oli Concept’ from 2022.

At the front, there is a high horizontal bonnet, along with a new three-point light signature, while the wheel arch extensions feature a chevron-effect pattern, plus at the back, there is a low load lip and reversed C-shaped rear taillights.

Our top-spec test car also benefits from a two-tone paint scheme, which can be opted in a white or black roof, to give the Aircross a more distinctive look.

What’s it like inside?

All cars come as standard with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ front seats. (Citroen)

The interior has been inspired by Citroen’s ‘C-Zen Lounge’ concept, which essentially means that its wraparound dashboard and fabrics make it feel more like your sitting room.

Admittedly, the plastics and materials used throughout feel very cheap, and the climate control dials look as though they’ve been lifted from a car 10 years ago, but at least everything is easy to operate.

All models come with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which are sumptuously comfortable on longer trips, while there are also lots of handy storage bins dotted about the place. These include deep door bins, an underneath centre armrest storage compartment, a centre console storage cut-out and a wireless phone charger.

Space in the back is positively huge, with the car’s tall roofline meaning that adults will have no problem at all with leg and headroom, while you also get seat pockets on the back of the front seats, along with phone holders too.

Boot space is also good, with the e-C3 offering 460 litres of space, or 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down, which makes it smaller than a Ford Puma Gen-E’s 574-litre capacity, but larger than a Renault 4’s 420 litres of space.

Sadly, the electric model of the Aircross is only available with five seats, whereas petrol and hybrid models are available with a seven-seat option, which limits the car’s versatility to an extent.

What’s the spec like?

There are two trim levels on offer. (Citroen)

There are just two trim levels available with the e-C3 Aircross, and whichever model you go for, every model represents superb value for money.

The range kicks off with the Plus, which starts at £23,095 and £24,995 for the flagship Max.

To make things even more competitive, all models will be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive, which will slash £1,500 off their list prices, meaning the Plus comes in at £21,595 and the Max is priced at £23,495, making the Aircross one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, a 10.25-inch infotainment system and 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Max trim boasts a wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors, a heated front windscreen and heated front seats and steering wheel.

Verdict

If you have a family and are looking for an affordable electric SUV, that is comfortable, practical and easy to drive, then Citroen has you covered with the e-C3 Aircross.

Sure, there are cars in this class that drive sharper, have better-quality interiors and provide longer claimed electric ranges, but none of them represent such great value for money as this family-friendly French alternative does, and for that reason, you can’t go wrong with the Aircross.