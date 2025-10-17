UK Drive: Has Mazda finally cracked the EV sector with the 6e?

What is it?

The 6e is the second electric Mazda to go on sale in the UK. (Mazda)

Mazda is one of the most forward-thinking and innovative car manufacturers around, but in recent years, the firm has been rather slow in bringing EVs to the market.

Its previous electric model, the MX-30, brought futuristic styling and clever packaging, but had a limited real-world electric range, causing Mazda to drop it from UK sales earlier this year.

So the Japanese firm went back to the drawing board and now has introduced its second EV, the 6e, which is a five-door fastback that looks like a modern take on the combustion-powered Mazda6 saloon. But has this new EV moved the game on in the world of electric vehicles?

What’s new?

It’s based on the Chinese-only Deepal S07 electric fastback. (Mazda)

Although it might say Mazda on the tailgate, the 6e isn’t really a Mazda. Underneath, you’ll find the same platform, battery, chassis and architecture found on the Deepal L07 – which is a Chinese car that isn’t sold here in the UK.

However, the Japanese manufacturer has done its best to make sure the 6e still feels like a Mazda, with a premium-feeling interior, a sporty exterior design and well-equipped trim levels.

The 6e launches with a choice of two battery packs, though it hasn’t been confirmed whether UK buyers will get both options – it could be just one.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 80kWh battery and electric motor offer a claimed range of up to 345 miles. (Mazda)

The two battery packs that the 6e is available with are a 68.8kWh unit or a ‘Long Range’ 80kWh version.

We’re driving the 80kWh model, which comes with an electric motor that produces 240bhp and 320Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 7.6 seconds and the car will top out at 109mph.

In terms of range, Mazda claims the car can travel up to 345 miles between trips to the plug and 95kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 45 minutes.

The smaller 68.8kWh setup provides a claimed electric range of up to 300 miles, but strangely, it supports 200kW DC rapid-charging, which can top-up the car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes, which just seems strange how the bigger battery pack has a slower charging speed.

What’s it like to drive?

Sadly, if you think the 6e will drive as sweetly as other Mazda models, then you’re going to be disappointed.

Out on the open road, the 6e is acceptable in most areas, with steering nert and vague, while the ride gets jiggly over uneven road surfaces.

Visibility out the back is poor too, as the narrow rear window obscures your view, while the thick B-pillars make it difficult to see when pulling out of side turnings.

But at higher speeds, the cabin is refined and well-insulated from outside noise, and the car is rather relaxing to cruise around in. Plus, power from the electric motor is more than plentiful.

How does it look?

The car benefits from flush door handles and frameless window surrounds. (Mazda)

The car uses Mazda’s ‘Kodo Soul of Motion’ design language, and as a result, it has a rather smooth and svelte look.

At the front, the car features slim front headlights that flow into the front grille, while the car’s quad rear circular taillights have been inspired by the old Mazda RX-7 sports coupe from the 1990s.

Other touches are the frameless window surrounds, which give it a more premium look, while flush door handles and a floating rear spoiler are there to help improve air flow around the car.

What’s it like inside?

The interior has a minimalist design. (Mazda)

The 6e’s interior is a nice place to be, with a choice of tan and dark leather and Alcantara upholstery.

In terms of storage, there is a massive cut-out under the centre console, a deep storage box under the centre armrest, two cupholders, a large glovebox and a wireless phone charger.

However, as the car is based on a Chinese vehicle, the interior ergonomics need some attention, as the lack of buttons makes trying to operate the simplest of things a pain while on the move.

In the back, there is plenty of legroom, with more than enough space to stretch out; however, taller adults will find their heads will brush up against the car’s sloping roofline, and our test car’s glass panoramic roof restricts space further.

Open the boot, and there is a 466-litre boot capacity, while the rear seats fold down to extend that space to 1,074 litres, which is more than what you get from a Tesla Model 3 at 425 litres, but down on the Volkswagen ID.7’s 536 litres of room.

However, the Mazda does come as standard with a 72-litre frunk under the bonnet, while there is a drain plug featured inside, which is great after you’ve stowed away wet charging cables.

What’s the spec like?

Prices and specifications for the UK market will be announced soon. (Mazda)

At this stage, Mazda has not revealed prices and specifications for the UK market.

Our European-spec car that we’ve been driving is the ‘Takumi’ and comes with plenty of bells and whistles such as 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats and a glass panoramic sunroof.

Prices are expected to start at around the £38,000 mark when the car goes on sale next year, while our Takumi car is likely to cost around £40,000. Compared to the competition, it is more than £14,000 cheaper than the mid-spec Volkswagen ID.7, which is priced at £54,520.

Verdict

Mazda is a company that is known for building fun-to-drive, interesting and left-field alternatives, but sadly, the 6e isn’t one of them.

The 6e isn’t a bad car; it just feels average in every area that it performs in. Its disappointing driving dynamics, limited rear headroom and seriously complex infotainment screen make it fall behind the competition as an all-round package.

That said, if prices are accurate, then the 6e will represent excellent value for money when it goes on sale next year. With that in mind, only time will tell whether Mazda really has cracked the EV segment.