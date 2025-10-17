Porsche and Smeg team up with range of performance car-inspired kitchenware

Porsche has brought its performance car expertise into the world of kitchenware through a new partnership with Italian appliance manufacturer Smeg.

Coming together with a range of fridges, coffee makers, kettles and more, the new collection features elements from both manufacturers. The series of limited-edition kitchen appliances is based around Porsche’s 917 KH in Salzburg livery, with the collection including a red fridge and a matching bean-to-cup coffee machine, which are both limited to 1,970 units.

Each products gets a distinctive design

Smeg’s fridge, toaster, kettle and blenders have been given a range of Porsche design elements for the new range. For instance, the Fridge 917 Salzburg is finished off with a Porsche tripe across the door and both sides, while the handle gets a matte-black colour. The bean-to-cup coffee machine, meanwhile, gets a full red exterior colour and Porsche lettering on the side.

A standout feature is on The Fridge. Instead of a conventional refrigerator handle, this model has a special door and handle design which mirrors those on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The blender gets bespoke colourways

Smeg’s toaster then gets a design which is inspired by the 1950s, with a Porsche stripe applied across the white and green metallic main body. It’s the same story for the kettle, too, though this also has custom numbering on the temperature gauge and Porsche-inspired icons.

The new Porsche x Smeg collection can be found in Smeg’s flagship stores, Porsche Design Stores and Porsche Centers, as well as on both company websites.