Subaru to reveal two performance-focused ‘STI’ Concepts at Japan Mobility Show

Subaru is about to reveal two exciting performance-focused ‘STI’ concepts at this year’s Japan Mobility Show.

The Japanese firm has a history of producing some of the most hardcore road-going rally cars, with the likes of the Impreza WRX STI, which was axed from UK showrooms in 2017.

The new models set to be showcased are called the Performance-E STI Concept and Performance-B STI Concept.

The Performance-B STI Concept could be the next-generation Impreza WRX STI. (Subaru)

Very few details about the two models have been revealed, but Subaru says the Performance-E will be an electric vehicle that represents the brand’s future for its performance cars. It will feature a large and spacious interior, and will have an exterior design that represents a lot about the company’s heritage.

The Performance-B will use an internal-combustion engine, which will feature Subaru’s ‘Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive’ system, giving a hint that this could be the next-generation Impreza WRX STI.

It’s unclear at this stage whether these two concepts will go into production, plus it’s yet to be revealed if Subaru has any plans to bring these models to the UK.

Both cars will make their global debuts at the Japan Mobility Show, which runs from October 31 to November 9.