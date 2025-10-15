Triumph targets 29-model release as it announces ‘landmark’ financial results

Triumph looks set to introduce a flood of new models as it heralds a ‘landmark’ financial year which saw it deliver more than 140,000 motorcycles worldwide.

The British motorcycle manufacturer delivered 141,683 motorcycles worldwide between July 2024 and June 2025, representing a 136 per cent growth in sales since 2019. In total, the brand has a network of 950 dealers spanning 68 countries.

Over the next six months, the brand aims to deliver 29 new models in total, with seven – including the TXP electric motorcycle range and TF 450-X cross-country bikes – already announced and set to arrive in dealerships before Christmas.

Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer at Triumph Motorcycles, said: “The momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary. Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear.

Triumph current has an extensive range of motorcycles

“We are committed to delivering a range of motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards, for our customers around the world.”

Buyers will soon be able to reserve a motorcycle as soon as it has launched via Triumph’s Reserve My Triumph service. Via this facility, riders can secure their preferred model and colour with a deposit, putting them at the top of the list to get their bike as soon as possible. The brand says that this service will be ‘progressively introduced across Europe’ from spring 2026.