Fiat Scudo van range gets new ‘Onyx’ special edition

Fiat has announced that the Scudo van can now be ordered in a special edition variant called the ‘Onyx’.

The Scudo shares the same underpinnings found in the Citroen Dispatch and Peugeot Expert vans.

The exterior of the Scudo Onyx is finished off in Cinema Black paintwork and features a sports front splitter, side skirts, a sculptured rear bumper, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, rear spoiler and yellow body decals.

The exterior is finished off in Cinema Black paint with yellow decals. (Fiat)

Inside, there is eco-leather and suede upholstery, with contrasting yellow and blue stitching. Other upgrades include ‘Onyx’ logos embossed into the seats, as well as a yellow ‘Onyx’ strip that runs across the dashboard.

Standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, a heated driver’s seat and steering wheel, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Under the bonnet, the Onyx edition can be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 177bhp, with power transmitted through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There is also the option of an electric powertrain, which features a 75kWh battery with an electric motor that develops 134bhp and can deliver a claimed 230 miles between trips to the plug.

The interior features yellow and blue stitching. (Fiat)

Prices start from £45,990 (exc.VAT) for the diesel model and rise to £50,940 (exc.VAT) for the electric variant after the plug-in-car grant incentive.