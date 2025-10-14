The Mercedes Vision Iconic Concept uses the past to inspire the future

Mercedes has revealed a new concept that takes inspiration from the past with the Vision Iconic.

The Vision Iconic’s design has been inspired by the firm’s W108, W111 and 600 Pullman models from the 1960s. The large illuminated front grille has been borrowed from the new electric GLC SUV, and the car also features an illuminated three-pointed star on the bonnet.

Other details include slim star-shaped headlights, a sloping roofline and suicide-opening front doors.

The interior features a four-spoke steering wheel and deep blue velvet upholstery. (Mercedes)

Inside, the centrepiece of the instrument cluster is a floating glass structure, while a four-spoke steering wheel, brass door handles and a front bench seat finished off in deep blue velvet upholstery continue the classic-inspired look.

The car will use a steer-by-wire system, which replaces traditional mechanical components between the steering rack and front tyres for electrical connections to help improve the responsiveness of the car’s driving experience.

Mercedes is also trialling solar paint on the Vision Iconic, which uses solar modules in the car’s paintwork – similar to wafer-thin paste – which could improve electric driving range from the sun, depending on the location and conditions the vehicle is driving in.

Markus Schӓfer, member of board of management at Mercedes-Benz, said: “Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility. With groundbreaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and level four highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age.”

The Vision Iconic is just a concept for now, with no plans to put the vehicle into production.