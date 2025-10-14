KGM Torres SUV gains firm’s first hybrid powertrain

KGM has announced that its Torres SUV can now be ordered with the firm’s first hybrid powertrain.

KGM, formerly known as SsangYong, is a Korean firm that sells affordable SUVs and commercial vehicles, and the Torres is a rival to the Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Karoq.

The Torres Hybrid comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to dual electric motors, developing a total power output of 174bhp and 300Nm of torque; however, performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

There is just one trim level to choose from. (KGM)

In terms of economy, KGM claims that the car can return up to 46.1mpg on the combined cycle and emits 139g/km of CO2.

There is just one trim level on offer, which is the ‘K40’, and it comes with a generous amount of standard equipment, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, heated and ventilated front seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, said: “The Torres Hybrid is the brand’s first hybrid vehicle and has been developed to meet customer demand for greater efficiency without compromise.”

He added: “This model marks the beginning of KGM’s continued expansion into eco-friendly vehicles, supported by new products and advanced powertrain options in the near future.”

The Torres Hybrid is available to order now with prices starting at £35,995, while customer deliveries are expected to commence later this year.