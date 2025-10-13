This is some of the best motorcycle equipment to check out this autumn

Autumn is upon us and that means for many bikers it’ll start to be a more challenging period of riding. While we’re currently enjoying relatively warm conditions, longer nights and the approaching winter are both signs that motorcyclists might have to change the equipment they’re using in order to stay safe and comfortable.

So to make things easier, we’ve picked out some of the best new bits of motorcycle equipment available today to make autumn riding a little easier.

Shark Skwal i3 helmet – £265.99

The Skwal features integrated brake lights





At the back of the helmet is a light section which can illuminate red when you’re braking. How? Well an in-built accelerometer can automatically detect when you’re slowing down, and they’ll even flash to make you more visible to other road users following behind.

Bell Moto 3 – £249.99

The Moto 3 is available in a variety of designs





Again, like the Skwal you can get it in a variety of colours and, when teamed with a set of goggles, it definitely brings a stylish touch to any ride.

QuadLock Wireless charging head – £69.99

The Quadlock wireless charger brings on-the-go power





But navigation apps quickly drain a phone’s battery, which is why keeping it connected to a power source is so essential. The wireless charging head attaches directly to the QuadLock system and can then be plugged into your bike’s power supply. Once your phone is attached to the mount, it’ll automatically start charging and with a weatherproof design on certain models, there shouldn’t be any worries about riding into wet weather.

Goldtop silk-lined Predator gloves – £80

The Predator gloves have a comfortable silk lining





You can get the Predator in a wide range of colours, too, or there’s a broad number of other glove designs to choose from, too.

Belstaff Convoy jacket – £450

The Convoy has the look and feel of a classic deck jacket





However, underneath you’ve still got D3O shoulder and elbow protection, while a waterproof membrane will help to keep you dry.

Merlin Borderlands trousers – £279.99

The Borderlands trousers are designed to offer a high level of comfort





But they’re well-protected, too, with CE AA rating and D3O hip and knee protectors included as standard. A laminated design will help to keep you dry even in the worst conditions, too.

Furygan Aravis Primaloft – £89.90

A Primaloft lining helps to make the Aravis gloves warmer





Plus, a clever ‘Sensitive Science’ insert means you can still operate a smartphone or screen while wearing the gloves.