These are the best cars that went out with a bang

As we approach bonfire night, it’s not just fireworks which go out with a bang – some cars have done too.

Several car manufacturers over the years have launched limited models of cars to celebrate the vehicle’s end of production run.

All the cars on this list were produced in limited numbers, have upgraded mechanicals, enhanced exterior and interior features and are all exclusive in their own way.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at the very best special edition vehicles designed to celebrate the end of a car’s production run.

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition



The Ultimate Edition is the Civic Type R’s last hurrah. (Honda)

The Honda Civic Type R will be discontinued in the UK from January 2026, so to celebrate the end of Honda’s beloved hot hatchback, the Japanese firm has released a limited-run model.

It’s called the ‘Ultimate Edition’ and just 40 examples have been built worldwide, in celebration of one of the best handling front-wheel drive hatchbacks ever produced.

The car is finished off in Championship White paint with a black roof and red decals that run down the doors and over the bonnet. There are also carbon fibre accents found on the rear spoiler and on the centre console of the interior. Other changes include additional ambient lighting inside and owners receive a special gift box, which includes the car’s numbered emblem, a carbon key ring, custom made floor mats and a bespoke car cover.

Ford Focus RS500



The RS500 was limited to just 500 examples worldwide. (Ford)

When the second-generation Ford Focus RS went out of production, Ford decided that this front-wheel drive hot hatch would have a proper send off with the launch of the exclusive ‘RS500’ model.

The RS500 was limited to just 500 units worldwide and received unique matte black paintwork, black wheels, a larger airbox, exhaust and intercooler. This boosted power from the standard car’s 300bhp to 340bhp, which made it one of the most powerful hot hatchbacks at the time.

Just 101 examples came to the UK, making this a very special Blue Oval model, with second-hand prices now reaching as much as £80,000, depending on the car’s condition.

Mini John Cooper Works GP 2020



The Mini JCW GP featured a 302bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine. (Mini)

The third-generation Mini John Cooper Works GP was, at the time, the most expensive and fastest road-going Mini that had ever been produced.

It was built to celebrate Mini’s racing history and featured a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produced 302bhp and 450Nm of torque.

The third-generation GP was limited to just 3,000 units worldwide, with 575 examples that made it over to the UK.

The car was 10mm lower than a standard JCW, had a 40mm wider track and featured a stiffened chassis, tuned suspension and there were only two seats, to make it even lighter.

RenaultSport Clio 182 Trophy



The Clio 182 Trophy is a track-focused hot hatch. (Renault)

Destined to be a future classic is RenaultSport’s Clio 182 Trophy, which was built in limited numbers to celebrate the run-out of the second-generation Clio.

The Clio 182 Trophy was limited to just 500 units for the UK market, and the car came with several upgrades over the standard 182 model.

Under the bonnet, the car featured a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produced 180bhp and could hit 60mph in 6.3 seconds.

The Clio 182 Trophy is one of the most entertaining hot hatchbacks around, weighing in at 1,075kg. It also benefited from uprated suspension, Recaro bucket seats and lightweight Speedline Turini wheels.

Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition



The GR Supra A90 Final Edition will be the last Supra before production ends. (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

The GR Supra first came to the UK in 2019, but six years down the line and this two-seater sports coupe has come to the end of its production run.

So, to celebrate this, Toyota launched a special run-out model, which was called the ‘A90 Final Edition’.

The A90 Final Edition featured the same 3.0-litre straight-six engine found in the standard car, but had been fettled to make 429bhp, compared to 381bhp.

The car also featured exterior upgrades, including matte black wheels, a ducktail carbon fibre rear spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, to help improve aerodynamics, and a cooling vent located on the bonnet.

Inside, there are carbon fibre bucket seats, red seat belts and an Alcantara steering wheel.

Just 300 examples of the A90 Final Edition were made worldwide, but sadly, Toyota never sold this version for the UK market.

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



The GTI TCR was a limited run-out model of the seventh-generation car. (Volkswagen)

The Golf GTI has been the king of hot hatchbacks ever since its launch in 1976, and eight generations later, it’s still one of the best on the market.

But, back in 2019, Volkswagen decided to celebrate the demise of the seventh-generation GTI by creating a limited-run model called the ‘TCR’, which stands for ‘Touring Car Racing’.

The Golf GTI TCR came with a choice of three and five-door body styles, and benefited from upgraded exterior, interior and mechanicals over the standard car.

On the outside, the TCR boasted tuned suspension, a new stainless steel exhaust system, uprated brake discs, a front splitter, side skirts, a larger rear spoiler, a rear diffuser and optional hexagon-themed stickers.

Power increased too, with the car producing 286bhp from its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is 44bhp more than the standard GTI Performance model.

Just 700 examples of the GTI TCR were produced for the 2019 model year, making this an exclusive product.