Lexus ‘LS’ nameplate set to return on six-wheeled MPV

The Lexus LS is set to make a return, but it will no longer be a four-door luxury saloon.

The LS looks set to become a six-wheeled MPV, and will sit alongside the smaller ‘LM’ minivan in the Lexus range.

Although very few details have been revealed at this stage, a teaser image shows that the vehicle features smaller wheels at the back compared to the wheels located on the front axle.

At the back, there are vertical rear taillights that curve around into the side profile and what looks to be sliding rear doors that feature flush handles that give the LS a more streamlined appearance.

The LS used to be a four-door luxury saloon. (Lexus)

Also, the vehicle seems to use the same Lexus ‘L-Finesse’ front grille found on the firm’s other models, and what looks like vertically-positioned front LED daytime running lights that run down the front bumper.

Details on the LS’ powertrain have not been revealed yet, but it most likely will use either one of the firm’s hybrid powertrains, or there will be an electric setup.

This new model is currently a concept for now, with it unclear at this stage whether the vehicle will go into production.

Further details on Lexus’ six-wheeled MPV will be revealed at this year’s Tokyo Mobility Show, which takes place from October 30 to November 9.