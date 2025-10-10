The Mercedes ELF takes electric vehicle charging to next level

Mercedes is taking electric vehicle charging to the next level with its ELF experimental vehicle.

The ELF stands for ‘Experimental Lade Fahrzeug’ and is based on the firm’s V-Class van.

The vehicle features a ‘Combined Charging System’ (CCS) and a ‘Megawatt Charging System’ (MGS), to enable ultra-rapid charging.

This allows for the vehicle to be compatible with charging speeds of up to 900kW, which Mercedes claims can add 100kWh of electricity in just 10 minutes; however, the manufacturer has not revealed how many miles of range can be gained at this stage.

The ELF also features bidirectional charging, with vehicle-to-load (V2L), where electrical appliances such as a microwave can be plugged in using the car’s battery. There is also vehicle-to-grid (V2G), which allows the electricity stored in the vehicle’s battery to flow both into the car and back to the national grid, when the vehicle is charging. Plus, there is a vehicle-to-home (V2H) function, which allows the car to act as a mobile battery and discharges energy from the unit back into your home, which can help reduce electricity costs during peak times.

Mercedes is applying inductive charging into the ELF, which allows for electrical energy to be transmitted to the vehicle wirelessly, using an electromagnetic resonance from under the car.

It also uses conductive charging, which uses special plates in the ELF’s floorpan, that can communicate with the vehicle and then can help the driver and park assist feature to initiate the charging process. The energy is then transferred via a direct physical connection using a connector in the vehicle’s floor.

The ELF is just a concept for now, with the German firm continuing its research into improving electric vehicle charging.