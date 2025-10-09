Kia trials new ‘battery passport’ which could help make used EV purchases easier

Kia is currently trialling a new ‘battery passport’ which would allow EV buyers to see a clearer picture of a car’s battery health and remaining range.

As part of the trial, Kia has equipped a used EV3 with cell monitors which can provide real-time data on the current health of the car’s battery.

The Korean brand says that it enables ‘real-time repair diagnostics and end-to-end traceability across the battery’s lifecycle’. As a result, Kia says that this will lead to EV drivers getting cars with ‘an extended battery life’ as well as ‘more affordable maintenance’.

The trial vehicle can monitor and transmit live data from each cell within the car’s battery pack and upload it to its ‘digital passport’. From there, drivers and mechanics – among others – will be able ot check on the car’s battery health via the main infotainment system. Kia has collaborated with both data-sharing expert TNO and Delft University of Technology on the trial vehicle.

The passport relays real-time battery data

It’s all part of a wider EU trial that aims to look at the ‘challenges and opportunities’ that implementing a battery passport system would introduce.

Marc Hedrich, president and CEO at Kia Europe, said: “Kia aims to set a new standard for customers regarding battery transparency and performance.

“Through testing cell-level battery passports, we gain insights on what ownership benefits we can offer our customers. On top of advantages such as extended battery life, we will be building on a relationship of trust as well.”