Citroen revives ‘VTR’ nameplate on Dispatch special edition
The van will be available with diesel and electric power.
Citroen has brought back its iconic ‘VTR’ nameplate for a special edition variant of the Dispatch van.
The VTR trim level was last seen on the firm’s Saxo, C2 and Xsara models from the early 2000s.
The Dispatch VTR features a unique bodykit, VTR livery, a front lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler and front mud guards. There are also diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and high-load capacity Nankang tyres.
Inside, there are VTR logos embossed into the seats, red stitching, as well as scratchproof and tear-resistant materials dotted around the cabin.
Standard equipment includes the ‘Comfort Pack’, which features climate control, keyless entry and start, as well as a wireless phone charger. The ‘Winter Pack’ boasts a heated leather steering heel and a heated driver’s seat.
Underneath, the van can be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 177bhp and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Plus, there is the electric ‘e-Dispatch VTR’, which features a 75kWh battery with an electric motor that produces 136bhp and can travel a claimed 230 miles on a single charge.
There is also the choice of Panel Van and Crew Van body styles, to suit different buyers, while the diesel variant has a payload of up to 1,305kg and the electric model can carry up to 1,001kg.
The Dispatch VTR is available to order now with prices starting at £42,745 and rising to £49,545 for the e-Dispatch VTR after the plug-in vehicle grant incentive.