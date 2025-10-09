Citroen revives ‘VTR’ nameplate on Dispatch special edition

Citroen has brought back its iconic ‘VTR’ nameplate for a special edition variant of the Dispatch van.

The VTR trim level was last seen on the firm’s Saxo, C2 and Xsara models from the early 2000s.

The Dispatch VTR features a unique bodykit, VTR livery, a front lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler and front mud guards. There are also diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels and high-load capacity Nankang tyres.

Inside features red stitching and ‘VTR’ logos embossed into the seats. (Citroen)

Inside, there are VTR logos embossed into the seats, red stitching, as well as scratchproof and tear-resistant materials dotted around the cabin.

Standard equipment includes the ‘Comfort Pack’, which features climate control, keyless entry and start, as well as a wireless phone charger. The ‘Winter Pack’ boasts a heated leather steering heel and a heated driver’s seat.

Underneath, the van can be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 177bhp and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Plus, there is the electric ‘e-Dispatch VTR’, which features a 75kWh battery with an electric motor that produces 136bhp and can travel a claimed 230 miles on a single charge.

The exterior features a unique bodykit. (Citroen)

There is also the choice of Panel Van and Crew Van body styles, to suit different buyers, while the diesel variant has a payload of up to 1,305kg and the electric model can carry up to 1,001kg.

The Dispatch VTR is available to order now with prices starting at £42,745 and rising to £49,545 for the e-Dispatch VTR after the plug-in vehicle grant incentive.