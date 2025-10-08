Leapmotor B10 will be priced from £31,495

Leapmotor has announced that its new B10 electric SUV will be priced from £31,495.

Leapmotor is a Chinese firm that produces electric hatchbacks and SUVs, and has joint- ownership agreement with the European carmaking giant, Stellantis.

The B10 will be eligible for the firm’s ‘Leap-Grant’ incentive, which will slash £1,500 off the list price, taking the starting price to £29,995.

There is just one trim level. (Leapmotor)

The SUV will rival the Ford Explorer and Skoda Elroq, and will be available in just one trim level.

All cars come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable heated and cooled front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel and a 12-speaker premium sound system.

It’s also practical, with the manufacturer claiming the car has a 430-litre boot capacity and that extends to 1,700 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Damien Dally, Leapmotor’s managing director, said: “Our mission from the outset was to be the best value for money EV brand in the UK by delivering the highest level of specification and the highest level of technology, all as standard. And now we’re bringing that offering to the hugely popular family SUV market.”

Order books are open now with first customer deliveries expected to commence through Leapmotor showrooms in December.