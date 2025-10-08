Dacia Sandero, Stepway and Jogger gain updated looks and revised hybrid power

Dacia has announced that the Sandero, Stepway, and Jogger models have undergone exterior, interior, and powertrain upgrades.

All three cars receive a new front end with updated headlights with an inverted ‘T-shape’ design, as well as new taillights with LED pixels.

There are new fabrics found on the dashboard, door cards and seats. (Dacia)

The more rugged Sandero Stepway also receives a new matte black strip running between the rear lights and a redesigned bumper. Also, all three cars get fresh alloy wheel designs, while Sandero and Stepway models can be ordered in a new shade of paint called ‘Amber Yellow’.

Inside, all three cars receive an updated dashboard design, featuring new air vents with the same inverted ‘T-shape’ design as the exterior. Additionally, new hard-wearing fabrics are found on the door cards, dashboard, and seats. Furthermore, there is a new 10-inch infotainment screen, an updated seven-inch digital driver’s display and a wireless smartphone charger.

All models come with new front headlights and taillights. (Dacia)

The Sandero range gains the addition of a new and improved petrol engine, called the ‘TCe 100’, which is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 98bhp, compared to 88bhp in the old variant.

Meanwhile, Sandero Stepway and Jogger models are now available with the firm’s ‘Hybrid 155’ powertrain, which was first seen in the larger Bigster SUV. It’s a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor to develop 153bhp and 170Nm of torque; however, further performance figures have not been revealed.

Prices for the updated Sandero, Stepway and Jogger range are yet to be revealed, but order books will open later this year, with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.