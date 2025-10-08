Aston Martin takes DB12 performance to a new level with ‘S’ version

Aston Martin has topped its DB12 range with a new high-performance ‘S’ variant.

Following on from the DBX S, the DB12 S gains a number of enhancements made to the engine, chassis and drivetrain to help it deliver an even more involving driving experience.

Power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been increased by 20bhp to a total of 690bhp, helping it to manage 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 202mph. Acceleration is helped by a recalibrated and optimised launch control system, too.

The DB12 S has been tweaked in a number of key areas

Available both in coupe and convertible Volante forms, the DB12 S also gets a new quad tailpipe stainless steel exhaust system for a more noticeable sound, though this can be upgraded to a titanium system as an optional extra. Aston says that this add-on increases overall sound by 1.5 decibels, too, while dropping 11.7kg in weight over the standard version.

Aston Martin says that it has implemented software changes for the Bilstein DTX dampers, too, as a way of improving overall driving dynamics, while both the steering calibration and electronic rear differential have been retuned.

All models now get carbon ceramic brakes as standard, which aim to deliver a high level of stopping performance while saving 27kg of unsprung weight when compared to standard steel versions.

The interior of the DB12 S gets a range of red-coloured elements

On the outside, the DB12 S can be differentiated from the standard version through its new dual-section front splitter and bonnet louvres. A number of gloss black elements have been included across the car, while dedicated ‘S’ badges now appear just below each side intake.

Inside, you now get a red anodised finish for the metal drive mode controller, as well as sporty red seatbelts and matching-coloured seat stitching.

The DB12 S is now available to order ahead of deliveries commencing in the first part of 2026. While it hasn’t stated prices, expect the DB12 S to carry a premium over the £180,000 you’ll pay for a standard DB12.