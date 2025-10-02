Updated Lexus RZ goes on sale priced from £53,995

Lexus has announced that the updated version of the RZ electric SUV has gone on sale, priced from £53,995.

The RZ is the firm’s most luxurious SUV and rivals the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Volvo EX40.

The updated model receives a new 77kWh battery pack with an electric motor, which gives a claimed range of up to 353 miles on a single charge.

Other changes include a new steer-by-wire system, which replaces mechanical components between the car’s steering wheel and front tyres for electronic connections, with the aim of bringing smoother and more responsive driving experience.

The RZ now comes with steer-by-wire technology. (Lexus)

In terms of trims, the entry-level front-wheel drive Premium includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a glass panoramic sunroof. Mid-level Premium Plus cars are priced from £55,595 and add a head-up display, a 360-degree surround camera and ventilated front seats. Takumi cars come in at £65,795 and boast a 13-speaker premium Mark Levinson sound system, a digital rear view mirror and ambient lighting.

There is also the addition of a new £67,795 ‘F Sport’ trim level, which boasts Lexus’ ‘Direct4’ all-wheel drive system and virtual manual gear shifts, to give the car a sportier appeal.

The updated RZ range is available to order now, with expected customer deliveries to commence from spring next year.