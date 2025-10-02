Kia K4 undercuts rivals on price at £25,995

The Kia K4 will undercut its rivals by more than £2,000 with prices starting at £25,995.

The K4 is the Korean firm’s new C-segment hatchback, which replaces the old Cee’d, and will be rivalling the Volkswagen Golf, priced from £28,150.

There will be three trims to choose from, with the entry-level ‘Pure’ model featuring equipment such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

The mid-level ‘GT-Line’ car bumps prices up to £29,995 and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, GT-Line exterior and interior styling, heated front seats and gloss black trim. Meanwhile, ‘GT-Line S’ cars are priced from £33,995 and boast further equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, keyless entry with push button start, an eight-speaker premium Harmon Kardon sound system and a glass sunroof.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which produces 113bhp and 172Nm of torque. GT-Line cars are available with a more powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that develops 147bhp and 250Nm of torque, while top-of-the-line GT-Line S models can be specified with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that produces 177bhp and 265Nm of torque.

Entry-level Pure cars are available with a six-speed manual transmission, while the rest of the range comes equipped with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

UK order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence later this year.