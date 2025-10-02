First Drive: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a comfortable and efficient all-round package

What is it?

The C5 Aircross is Citroen’s largest SUV. (Citroen)

The midsize SUV class is positively booming right now, with several models on the market fighting in this extremely popular sector.

Citroens have always been a left-field choice, offering cars that focus on comfort, while still representing excellent value for money with modern technology.

The C5 Aircross has become a slightly stagnant choice in the SUV of late, having been on sale since 2018.

So, what has Citroen done to tackle this extremely competitive segment? It’s released the second-generation C5 Aircross, which is bang up-to-date with the competition, but the question is, is it any good? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

The car is bigger than the model it replaces. (Citroen)

The second-generation C5 Aircross is all-new and now sits on Stellantis’ STLA-M Platform, which is shared with the Peugeot 3008, Peugeot 5008 and Vauxhall Grandland.

It’s available with a plethora of powertrains to suit lots of different buyers, comes with a tech-focused interior and one of the largest boot capacities in its class – or so Citroen claims.

The car also features the French brand’s latest design language, while there are air deflectors and inlets located around the exterior of the car to help with aerodynamics and efficiency.

This new car is also bigger, more practical and better-equipped than the model it replaces, with a choice of three trim levels on offer, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

The plug-in hybrid model can do a claimed 53 miles on electric power. (Citroen)

The C5 Aircross is available with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, but it’s the plug-in hybrid model we’re driving.

It features a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 21kWh battery that produces a total of 192bhp and 418Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 8.1 seconds and the top speed is 137mph.

Citroen claims that the car can travel up to 53 miles on electric power, and it has a combined fuel consumption figure of up to 87.1mpg – although these figures are a little bit optimistic and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also, this setup means that CO2 emissions are low, with the C5 Aircross emitting just 62 to 65g/km.

Other engines include an entry-level 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and there is a battery-electric model with a choice of 73kWh and 97kWh units, that can deliver a claimed 320 miles and 422 miles on a single charge, respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

As it’s a Citroen, it comes as no surprise that the C5 Aircross has been designed to be as comfortable as possible, which it is.

It features Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension, which uses hydraulic ‘cushions’ that allow the car to glide over lumps and bumps in the road, while the petrol-electric drivetrain is also relatively smooth around town.

Out on the open road, the car’s steering has a nice weight to it, although a little numb in places, and the cabin is well-insulated from road and tyre noise, with just a little bit of wind buffeting coming from around the door mirrors.

The only issue is that the car’s petrol engine is rather loud under acceleration and you wouldn’t describe this Citroen’s driving dynamics as fun. It’s focused more on comfort rather than engagement.

How does it look?

The car’s exterior design features square wheel arches. (Citroen)

This new model has a lot more sharp angles than its predecessor, with the car benefiting from flush window seals and square-shaped wheel arches.

The front uses Citroen’s new three-point light signature and at the back, the car features the firm’s ‘Citroen light wings’ protruding taillights, a vertical tailgate design and larger rear haunches, to give this SUV a more aggressive and muscular look.

We rather like the new exterior design, as the C5 Aircross just has a little bit more style than cars such as the Vauxhall Grandland and Nissan Qashqai.

What’s it like inside?

The interior design has been inspired by a lounge. (Citroen)

The cabin has been designed with families in mind. You’ll find plenty of storage compartments, with deep door bins, a massive centre console area, two cup holders and a wireless phone charger all included throughout the interior.

The design itself feels very Citroen-esque with a floating centre console, soft fabric dashboard trim and a portrait touchscreen infotainment system. It’s just a shame that some of the plastics used on the door cards and dashboard feel hard and brittle.

The Aircross features Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which do an excellent job of being comfortable and supportive, making longer journeys a lot more relaxing.

In the back, the tall roofline means that head and legroom shouldn’t be a problem for passengers, despite our car’s glass panoramic roof. The rear seats can recline for added comfort and you get two front seatback pockets along with phone holders integrated in the front seats.

Also, despite the plug-in hybrid setup, boot space hasn’t been compromised. All models of the car offer the same 651-litre capacity, or 1,668 litres with the rear seats folded down, making it one of the best-in-class. In comparison, a Kia Sportage only offers up to 591 litres of space, or just 540 litres for the PHEV variant.

What’s the spec like?

There is plenty of standard equipment. (Citroen)

Here in the UK, there will be a choice of three specifications with the C5 Aircross.

The range kicks off at £30,495 for the entry-level You! It comes with plenty of bells and whistles such as LED headlights, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers and LED interior lighting.

Move up to the mid-level Plus trim, prices jump to £33,135 and boast extras such as a wireless smartphone charger, a 13-inch floating infotainment screen and an extended head-up display.

You’ll have to go for the top-of-the-line Max trim if you want the plug-in hybrid powertrain, with prices starting at £35,775 and adding adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate, Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and a 360-degree parking camera.

Verdict

What we have here is a surprise. At first glance, this new C5 Aircross looks like another generic SUV.

However, scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find an impressive all-round package. Its comfortable driving experience, interesting interior design, efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain, impressive use of interior space and class-leading boot capacity make the new C5 Aircross a very capable and likeable SUV with a touch of French flamboyance. Plus, with a wide range of powertrains on offer, Citroen can hold its head up high with its latest SUV.