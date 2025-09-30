UK Drive: The Cupra Tavascan is a sporty coupe electric SUV, but is it any good?

What is it?

(Cupra)

There’s been a big trend for coupe-inspired SUVs of late, with plenty of choice available on the market.

Although these jacked-up offerings are meant to focus on sleeker looks with an extra dose of practicality, some models take things one step further and also give sports car-levels of performance.

Cupra is aiming to do this with the Tavascan. It’s an electric coupe SUV that offers a sporty exterior and interior design, and focuses on delivering a characterful driving experience, too. Is that the case, or is this Spanish alternative just another SUV? We’ve driven it to find out.

What’s new?

(Cupra)

Although the Tavascan looks radically different to the competition, underneath you’ll find it sits on Volkswagen’s ‘MEB’ platform, which is shared with the German firm’s ID.5, as well as the Ford Capri and Skoda Enyaq Coupe.

It features a wild interior design with sustainable materials used throughout, while there are several models available which focus on electric range or performance.

There is also the choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups, and four different specifications to choose from.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Cupra)

The Tavascan comes equipped with a 77kWh battery, but there is a choice of single and dual electric motor setups.

We’re driving the higher-powered dual-motor car, which produces a total of 335bhp and 545Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 5.3 seconds and the top speed is 112mph. The car also benefits from all-wheel drive and Cupra claims that the car can travel 320 miles on a single charge.

The car is compatible with 135kW DC rapid-charging, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 28 minutes.

The lower-powered single electric motor version produces a total of 282bhp and can manage a claimed 353 miles between trips to the plug.

What’s it like to drive?

(Cupra)

The Tavascan does capture some of Cupra’s sporty DNA in the driving experience.

Around the twisty bits, the car can hold its own with little body lean and there’s a lot of traction from the all-wheel drive setup.

Our test car’s dual motors also provide plenty of power and the ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’, which adapts the vehicle’s suspension and handling depending on the drive model selected, allows the Tavascan to behave more like a sports car rather than an SUV.

However, the firm ride means that the car does seem to get upset over the slightest divot in the road, while the steering feels artificially heavy, which makes it feel big and cumbersome. Plus, the lack of rear windscreen wiper and a narrow rear window makes manoeuvring around town a lot harder.

Also, we were averaging around 3.5 miles per kilowatt, which works out at just under 270 miles on a full charge, which is 50 miles off the manufacturer’s claimed 320-mile figure.

How does it look?

(Cupra)

Cupra’s design language tends to focus on sleek body lines and rose gold accents, and the Tavascan is no exception.

For a coupe SUV, the Tavascan does pull off its own identity in the style stakes, with a sloping roofline, flush door handles, two-tone lower body mouldings and the front LED daytime running lights.

At the back, the LED full-width lightbar and large diffuser finish off the sporty Cupra look, while our car’s gold-accented wheels give it a premium touch.

What’s it like inside?

(Cupra)

The interior design of the Tavascan is like no other car, as it feels it’s been lifted from a concept car.

The design itself is one-of-a-kind with the centre console and dashboard connected via a central spine, with a snake skin pattern-effect. All the materials used throughout are sustainable and everything you touch feels high-quality.

Unfortunately, the Tavascan’s interior layout isn’t the most ergonomically-friendly, as the haptic feedback buttons on the steering wheel are awkward to use and all of the car’s climate control dials are buried within the infotainment screen.

There is plenty of storage space, though, with a centre armrest storage bin that is so deep, you could easily fit a handbag in it, there are large door bins, two cupholders and somewhere to store your mobile phone. It’s just a shame that the fuse box eats into the glovebox area, meaning it halves the space.

Despite the sloping roofline and our car’s panoramic glass roof, headroom isn’t impacted, and there is plenty of legroom. The completely flat floor makes it easier for three people to sit in the second row and the car’s 540-litre boot space is very usable, but is slightly down on its rivals, with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe offering 570 litres of room.

What’s the spec like?

(Cupra)

There are four trim levels to choose from, with all Tavascans coming with a decent amount of kit as standard.

Prices kick off at £47,350 for the entry-level V1 model, and it includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a powered tailgate.

We’re driving the hot VZ1 variant, which comes in at £55,945 and boasts the dual electric motor setup, 21-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, 12-way electrically adjustable seats and matrix LED headlights.

However, despite the excellent levels of standard equipment, an energy-saving heat pump does not come as standard and is part of a £1,100 Winter Pack option, which, for a car in this class, is a bit mean. And, rivals like the Ford Capri and Skoda Enyaq Coupe are priced more competitively.

Verdict

The Tavascan is a difficult car to sum up. On one hand, it offers a little bit more style and design than its rivals and isn’t bad to drive.

However, it’s not particularly efficient, isn’t as practical as the competition and the confusing switchgear can take its toll on longer journeys.

Plus, with a heat pump being a costly option and the Skoda Enyaq Coupe undercutting the car on price, we think that the Tavascan needs to do more to stand out in this overcrowded sector.