Bentley brings a caffeine hit with custom-built Bentayga coffee service

Bentley has launched a new partnership with coffee retailer Joe & The Juice to deliver barista-level drinks from the back of a custom-made Bentayga.

Finished in a combination of Bentley Green and Joe & The Juice’s pink, the bespoke Bentayga SUV also showcases a blend of both brands’ logos into one insignia.

There’s a blend of Bentley and Joe & The Juice Colours

However, it’s at the back of the car where most of the changes have taken place. Finished in green and pink leather, there’s a full coffee-making setup that can slide out when the car is stationary and be returned when it’s time to move on.

Bentley’s Bentayga is the brand’s flagship luxury SUV which is available with a range of powertrain options, including a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 or as a plug-in hybrid. Prices start from around £160,000 for the Crewe-built SUV.

The Bentayga is Bentley’s flagship SUV

Ben Whattam, director of Marketing at Bentley Motors, said: “We wanted a global brand partner that would be completely unexpected.

“Our new partnership with Joe & The Juice is about fuelling our community with extraordinary coffee and extraordinary cars: it celebrates our craftsmanship while offering a unique way to connect and engage with the brand. ”

Unveiled over the weekend at Duke of London in the west of the capital, the one-of-a-kind Bentayga will now take an international tour of ‘cultural, lifestyle and design events’ over the next few months. It precedes a ‘full partnership launch’ in 2026 between the two brands, too.