Isuzu goes for paw appeal with new dog-focused range

Isuzu is aiming to make it even easier for drivers of its rough-and-tough pick-up trucks to travel with their four-legged friends thanks to a new range of dog accessories.

Made in collaboration with outdoor dog gear brand Ruffwear, the new range of accessories has been designed to work with the Isuzu D-Max, providing a range of options for pet owners to take with them for the ride.

A collapsible bowl is a handy option when on the move

Highlights include the Basecamp dog bed and Knot-a-Hitch dog teether, as well as the Sun Show rain jacket and Bivy collapsible bowl. There’s also Ruffwear’s Dirtbag car seat cover and Load Up harness.

Dogs are required by law to be properly secured in a car, either with an appropriate harness or behind a dog guard. If a driver were to crash and it was found that a dog had interfered with the vehicle’s controls by being loose in the vehicle, the car owner could face up to nine penalty points and a fine of up to £5,000 if the case goes to court.

The range is now available from Isuzu dealers

A recent survey of 2,000 drivers by Isuzu found that Brits are happy to travel, on average, up to 69 miles for the ‘perfect’ walk with 84 per cent of respondents stating that dog walks are a boost for their mental health.

Darren James, group resources director at Isuzu UK, said: “The D-Max has always been about tackling adventures with confidence. Now, with Ruffwear accessories, dog owners can make every journey even more enjoyable for their four-legged friends, from secure travel to post-walk clean-ups.”

The new collection of dog accessories is now available for purchase via Isuzu dealerships.