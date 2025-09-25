Shropshire Star
First Ride: Triumph’s Speedmaster brings a slice of old-school cool

Triumph’s Speedmaster forms part of the Bonneville range, but brings its own distinct character. Jack Evans has been testing it out.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

What is it?

Icon editions get special paint work

With a punchy parallel twin, the Speedmaster sure isn’t lacking when it comes to engine size – but what else does it have to offer? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Speedmaster is mechanically the same as the Bobber

As with many other Triumph models, the Speedmaster is also jam-packed with technology, with features such as cruise control coming equipped as standard to help out with those long-distance rides.

What’s it powered by?

The LED light provides a good level of illumination

There’s a 47mm Showa fork up front and a single KYB rear shock, while a chunky Brembo twin-piston caliper with two 310mm discs up front helps deliver powerful braking. They’re aided by a 255m rear disc with a single Nissin caliper.

What’s it like to ride?

The parallel twin has a good sound to it

One area where the Speedmaster does seem to struggle is outright comfort. While it’s fine around town, spend a little more time in this Triumph’s saddle and things soon get a little tiresome – though it’s worth testing one out for yourself to see if you find the same problem occurs. The good news is that whoever is riding pillion gets a foam seat which is 11mm thicker than the rider’s, so it should be a little comfier back there.

How does it look?

There are plenty of colour options available

A new ‘Icon Edition’ of the Speedmaster has also been added to the range recently. With its aluminium silver and gloss black paint scheme, gold Triumph logo and hand-painted coachlining, it leans even further into that classic look and feel.

What’s the spec like?

A wide range of accessories are available for the Speedmaster

It’s a decent chunk of cash, of course, but it puts it within the same area as rivals from Indian.

Verdict

The Speedmaster feels like one of the most old-school bikes within Triumph’s Modern Classics range. The good news is that if you’ve been considering the Bobber but want extra seating, then the Speedmaster is spot-on for you. You can even take the pillion seat off for a more streamlined look, should you want to.

While the relaxed riding position is great for cruising, we wouldn’t say that the Speedmaster is best matched to long-distance riding. But if you want a bike with plenty of character and an engine that can surprise, the Speedmaster could well be worth checking out.

