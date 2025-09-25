First Ride: Triumph’s Speedmaster brings a slice of old-school cool
Triumph’s Speedmaster forms part of the Bonneville range, but brings its own distinct character. Jack Evans has been testing it out.
What is it?
With a punchy parallel twin, the Speedmaster sure isn’t lacking when it comes to engine size – but what else does it have to offer? We’ve been finding out.
What’s new?
As with many other Triumph models, the Speedmaster is also jam-packed with technology, with features such as cruise control coming equipped as standard to help out with those long-distance rides.
What’s it powered by?
There’s a 47mm Showa fork up front and a single KYB rear shock, while a chunky Brembo twin-piston caliper with two 310mm discs up front helps deliver powerful braking. They’re aided by a 255m rear disc with a single Nissin caliper.
What’s it like to ride?
One area where the Speedmaster does seem to struggle is outright comfort. While it’s fine around town, spend a little more time in this Triumph’s saddle and things soon get a little tiresome – though it’s worth testing one out for yourself to see if you find the same problem occurs. The good news is that whoever is riding pillion gets a foam seat which is 11mm thicker than the rider’s, so it should be a little comfier back there.
How does it look?
A new ‘Icon Edition’ of the Speedmaster has also been added to the range recently. With its aluminium silver and gloss black paint scheme, gold Triumph logo and hand-painted coachlining, it leans even further into that classic look and feel.
What’s the spec like?
It’s a decent chunk of cash, of course, but it puts it within the same area as rivals from Indian.
Verdict
The Speedmaster feels like one of the most old-school bikes within Triumph’s Modern Classics range. The good news is that if you’ve been considering the Bobber but want extra seating, then the Speedmaster is spot-on for you. You can even take the pillion seat off for a more streamlined look, should you want to.
While the relaxed riding position is great for cruising, we wouldn’t say that the Speedmaster is best matched to long-distance riding. But if you want a bike with plenty of character and an engine that can surprise, the Speedmaster could well be worth checking out.