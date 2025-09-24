BMW M240i, M340i and M440i get revised engine line-ups

BMW has announced that the M240i, M340i and M440i models have received more powerful and cleaner engine line-ups.

The ‘i’ models in the BMW range are the entry-point into the firm’s ‘M’ division performance brand.

Starting with the M240i, its 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine now produces 386bhp and emits 183g/km of CO2, compared to the old unit’s 374bhp and 200g/km of CO2.

BMW’s ‘i’ models are the entry-point into the brand’s ‘M’ division. (BMW)

The M340i features the same 3.0-litre engine, but thanks to a new mild-hybrid system, it now produces 387bhp and 540Nm of torque. That’s 18bhp more than the old unit and increased torque levels by 40Nm.

This new powertrain is also available in the M440i coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe models, and, thanks to the extra power, BMW claims that M340i and M440i models can now do 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds, which is a tenth of a second quicker than when fitted with the old engine.

Other updates to the range include the option of adaptive LED headlights on the 4 Series and i4 range, as well as a coat hook located on the B-pillar trim for all 5 Series, i5 and M5 models.

All models will go into production in November with further details regarding UK prices, specifications and the opening of order books due to be revealed soon.