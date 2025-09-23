Kia confirms hot EV4 ‘GT’ in development

Kia has confirmed that a hot EV4 ‘GT’ is currently in development and will be a new contender in the electric hot hatchback segment.

The EV4 is the Korean firm’s latest electric hatchback with a choice of two battery packs and two body styles, and sits alongside the EV3, EV6 and EV9.

Although details on the GT are very limited at this stage, it’s likely that the car will use the same 81.4kWh battery as in the standard car, with a dual motor setup to give it all-wheel drive.

The EV4 will compete in the C-segment electric hatchback class. (Kia)

No pictures of the car have been released; however, the GT will get further exterior and interior enhancements to make it stand out against the standard EV4 models.

Speaking at the Kia EV4 international launch, David Hilbert, European marketing director told the PA News Agency: “Stay tuned, the EV4 GT is very soon to come with all the details. The car will be having some testing later this month, and we’re eager to reveal more about the car as soon as we can.”

The EV4 GT will be competing alongside the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance, Cupra Born VZ and MG4 XPower.

Pictures, prices, specifications and further details on the car will be revealed later this year.