First Drive: The Kia EV4 sets a new benchmark in the electric family hatchback class

What is it?

The EV4 will compete in the C-segment electric hatchback class. (Kia)

The electric C-segment class is growing, and Kia wants to have a stab at this sector with the EV4.

The EV4 isn’t an SUV, but is a practical and efficient electric five-door family hatchback that is taking on the Peugeot e-308 and Volkswagen ID.3.

The EV4 sits within the firm’s expanding range of electric vehicles against the EV3, EV6 and EV9.

It focuses on offering a practical interior, has some of the latest on-board technology and promises a best-in-class electric driving range. So, can Kia put its money where its mouth is with this new EV? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

The EV4 will be the first Kia EV to be produced in Europe. (Kia)

The EV4 is a breath of fresh air when it comes to electric vehicles as it looks more like a proper car, rather than a jacked-up family wagon.

It’s the first Kia EV to be produced in Europe, while it also features the firm’s latest design language to make it stand out from a crowd of plain-shaped alternatives.

There is a choice of two battery packs on offer and two body styles, with there being a sleeker ‘Fastback’ variant available too.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of two battery packs. (Kia)

As mentioned, there is the option of two battery packs, but we’re driving a version with the larger 81.4kWh unit with an electric motor.

It produces a total of 201bhp and 283Nm of torque, while 60mph is dealt with in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 105mph.

Kia claims that the car can travel up to 362 miles on a single charge, which is best-in-class, and thanks to all models being compatible with 350kW charging speeds, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take 31 minutes.

The smaller 58.3kWh battery is only available on the entry-level car, but this model produces the same power and torque as the bigger battery version, and manages a claimed 273 miles between trips to the plug.

What’s it like to drive?

This is where the EV4 begins to surge ahead of the competition, as it’s simply superb.

Out on a twisty road, the car handles the bends with ease. The front tyres provide lots of grip, while the body feels well-controlled with limited lean. The steering is perfectly weighted, too.

The car’s ride is supple and seems to soak up lumps and bumps with ease and it delivers its power smoothly.

It’s not perfect, though, as at motorway speeds there is a bit of tyre roar and the rear visibility is impaired due to the upright rear headrests. Plus, there is no option of a one-pedal drive mode, which would allow the driver to coast around town by simply lifting off the accelerator.

How does it look?

The car has a striking exterior design. (Kia)

The EV4 has a bold exterior design with its vertical headlights and Kia’s ‘Star Map’ lighting at the front.

The front also houses the firm’s ‘EV Tiger Face’, while the wide shoulders of the car give it a more purposeful stance.

Down the side profile, there are flush door handles, a gloss black C-pillar insert and gloss black wheel arch extensions.

At the back, the rear taillights flow into the tailgate and there is a curved rear spoiler.

What’s it like inside?

The interior uses up to 10 different sustainable materials. (Kia)

The interior of the car feels like any other Kia product in the sense that everything inside is well-made and premium-feeling.

The dashboard has a wraparound design, while there are two 12.3-inch screens and a 5.3-inch digital climate control display. The latter, sadly, is obscured by your hands when you’re driving along.

Kia claims that the interior of the EV4 features up to 10 different sustainable materials used throughout, from recycled plastics to toxin-free paint.

In terms of storage, there is plenty, with a floating centre console that hides two cup holders and some storage with an under-armrest compartment, while the glove box is a good size and there are deep door bins in the front and back.

Rear-seat occupants won’t have an issue getting comfortable, as the car offers acres of knee and legroom, while headroom is good for over average-sized adults thanks to the tall roofline. There are aeroplane-style seatback pockets too.

When it comes to boot space, the EV4 offers 435 litres, which is more than you’d get from the 361-litre capacity in the Peugeot e-308 and 352 litres found in the Vauxhall Astra Electric. Also, the 60:40 split folding rear seats fold completely flat; however, Kia has not revealed the total capacity with the rear seats pushed down at this stage.

What’s the spec like?

Three trim levels are on offer. (Kia)

Here in the UK, there will be a choice of three flavours with Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S.

As it’s a Kia, all models come packed full of equipment such as LED headlights, power folding door mirrors, climate control air conditioning and automatic headlights.

We’re driving the GT-Line variant, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon premium audio system, a head-up display and GT-Line exterior and interior styling.

Flagship GT-Line S cars come with extras such as electrically adjustable front seats, a glass sunroof and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows electrical appliances such as a microwave or coffee machine to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Prices start at £34,695 for the entry-level car, which is more than a Volkswagen ID.3, but less than a Vauxhall Astra Electric.

However, a heat pump is not standard across the range and will cost you an additional £900, which we think is a bit mean.

Verdict

There’s no doubt about it, the new Kia EV4 has set a new benchmark in the C-Segment electric family hatchback class.

It’s difficult to find fault with this Korean alternative, as it delivers so much, with its good looks, sustainable, practical and versatile interior space, impressive electric range and excellent driving dynamics.

The only disappointing thing is that an energy-saving heat pump doesn’t come as standard and that some of the interior’s ergonomics could be improved. But, overall, European car makers wanting this segment to themselves should be worried by the arrival of the EV4.