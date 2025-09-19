Dacia Duster gets the rough and ready pick-up truck treatment

Dacia has revealed a rough and ready pick-up truck version of the Duster SUV.

The Duster is one of the Romanian firm’s best-selling models, and this pick-up version is even more appealing.

The Duster pick-up comes with a Double Cab body style, which can seat up to four people and has a payload capacity of up to 430kg.

The front and side profile of the vehicle is identical to the standard SUV; however, the back end is where the changes have been made. There is a wide opening rear shutter, along with two lateral metal rails and four anchoring rings to secure larger items into the load bay.

The Duster pick-up has a payload of up to 430kg. (Dacia)

Under the bonnet, the pick-up is available with the choice of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine with a 48-volt battery and there is the option of a regular hybrid with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 138bhp.

The Duster pick-up is available in seven different exterior colours and is available to order now in Romania.

Sadly, the Duster pick-up is only destined to be sold in Romania, and will cost the equivalent of £22,500 (ex.VAT). There are no plans to bring the vehicle to the UK at this stage.