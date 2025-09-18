Bentley brings ‘Ombre’ paint option to Flying Spur saloon

Bentley has announced that the Flying Spur saloon can be specified with the ‘Ombre’ paint option.

The Ombre paint option is exclusively made by the firm’s Mulliner coachbuilding firm, which blends two separate colours over the length of the car.

The Ombre paint finish is a £48,000 option. (Bentley)

The car’s front starts in Topaz Blue and then transitions into a darker Windsor Blue towards the rear of the vehicle. The fade occurs through the mid-section along the doors, sills and roof.

It takes two highly-skilled paint technicians nearly 60 hours to apply the paint to each car, with the front and rear of the vehicle being painted first, while the centre of the car’s paint is applied in stages, using special tinted paint with different mixing methods to get the Ombre effect.

There is the choice of three Ombre colour options. (Bentley)

Customers will also be able to choose two other colour schemes of Ombre with a Sunburst Gold to Orange Flame and Tungsten to Onyx.

Under the bonnet, the car uses the same hybrid 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine mated to an electric motor found in the standard car, which produces a total of 671bhp and 930Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is 177mph.

The Flying Spur range starts at £214,000, with the Ombre paint option being an additional £48,000.

The Flying Spur with the Ombre paint finish will be first shown at the Southampton International Boat Show, which runs from September 19 to September 28.