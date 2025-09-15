First Ride: Ducati’s Scrambler aims to combine design and performance

What is it?

The Scrambler forms a key part of the Ducati range





Its aptly-named Scrambler is one of the bikes that could be seen to kick off this modern-day phenomenon and can track its history back to the late 1960s with the original Ducati Scrambler, but how does it fare in 2025? We’ve been riding a new Full Throttle version to see what this Ducati has to offer.

What’s new?

LED lights come equipped as standard (Zara Best Photography)





All versions are tied together with the same basic scrambler-inspired design, with a sharp tail and upswept bars. Interestingly, the Scrambler could be a genuine choice for those who want to go off-road – we tried a version at the recent ABR off-road festival designed for tackling rougher terrain and it did very well.

What’s it powered by?

The Full Throttle Scrambler gets a quickshifter as standard





There’s a six-speed gearbox – with quickshifter on this Full Throttle model – and a fruity Termignoni exhaust system which, again, comes as standard on this particular model. You’ve got a 41mm Kayaba fork, too, alongside a rear shock which is also supplied by Kayaba. Four-piston brake calipers on a 330mm disc sit up front, matched by a one-piston and 245mm disc setup at the rear.

What’s it like to ride?

The torquey engine has a lot of character (Zara Best Photography)





The engine is also spot-on in terms of character. While the upgraded exhaust might not be the most vocal that we’ve tested, there’s a pleasant-enough soundtrack to it all while the brakes and gearbox inspire confidence

How does it look?

The Scrambler is available in a variety of specifications





Of course, there are so many colour options to go for that you can really make the Scrambler look just as you want it. There’s also plenty of scope for further customisation – this Ducati is a popular option for those who want a reliable bike which works as the base for a project.

What’s the spec like?

The TFT display has all key information (Zara Best Photography)





You are getting a decent level of equipment for the money, mind you, with the 4.3-inch TFT display on the Scrambler being clear and easy to read. It’s a little tricky to navigate, but once you’re all set up, it’s not too bad. There’s also a USB socket under the seat to charge devices or power external equipment.

Verdict

The Ducati Scrambler has a broad number of plus points. It brings the design and character that you’d expect from the Italian manufacturer, yet it’s backed by solid performance and handling attributes that you’d want. We’re also big fans of how light it feels to move around.

Of course, it comes at a premium, but you almost expect that of a bike from Ducati. The good news is that whether you’re a first-time rider looking for that ideal ‘big’ bike or someone more experienced after a no-frills riding experience, the Scrambler is likely to suit.