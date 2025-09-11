UK Drive: Update gives the Volvo XC60 some extra polish

What is it?

But it sits within a hugely competitive segment and rivals the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC – all of which have been updated reasonably recently. It’s why Volvo is following suit with a sharpened version of the XC60.

What’s new?

There are bigger changes inside, too, with a new display which is similar to the one you’ll find on the larger XC90.

What’s under the bonnet?

That said, with an electric-only range of 49 miles, the XC60 is the kind of plug-in hybrid that you’ll be able to use mainly on battery power for most journeys. Low CO2 emissions of 24g/km mean that it should prove popular with business drivers, too.

What’s it like to drive?

The ride quality sits on the firm side, but this will be largely down to the XC60’s big wheels; you can option a smaller 18-inch wheel and we’d recommend this as it’ll provide a more comfortable ride compared with our test car, which was on far bigger alloys.

How does it look?

In truth, we don’t feel like the XC60’s design needed radically altering and now, it just looks and feels a little fresher than before.

What’s it like inside?

A 468-litre boot is definitely handy in terms of capacity and it’s easy to access thanks to a flat load lip area.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the XC60 start at £55,360, with all cars getting that new screen as standard alongside features such as wireless phone charging and a powered tailgate. At the other end of the spectrum is tip-top Ultra grade, which adds an upgraded Bowers and Wilkins sound system and a panoramic roof – among other features – but bumps the price up to a punchy £68,860.

Verdict

Given that it’s the brand’s most popular and successful model, you can understand why Volvo hasn’t changed the XC60 too much. The good news is that it has improved in all of the areas you usually interact with; screens and materials feel better and far classier than before.

Of course, in such a competitive area of the market, the XC60 still has a challenge ahead of it, but we’d argue that it’s better equipped than ever to succeed.