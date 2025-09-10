Vauxhall Astra receives updated plug-in hybrid powertrain

Vauxhall has announced that the Astra hatchback and Sports Tourer estate have received a new and improved plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Astra is one of Vauxhall’s longest-serving models and rivals cars such as the Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 308.

It has a claimed electric range of up to 52 miles. (Vauxhall)

Under the bonnet, the car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a larger 17.2kWh battery pack – compared to the old car’s 12.4kWh unit. In terms of power, this new drivetrain produces 192bhp and 360Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 140mph.

Vauxhall claims that the electric driving range of the PHEV variant has now improved from 35 miles to 52 miles, and there is a new seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, replacing the old six-speed unit.

The sportier Astra ‘GSE’ also receives this new setup, but power increases to 222bhp and the same 360Nm of torque.

There is an Astra Sports Tourer estate available. (Vauxhall)

There are three trims on offer, with the entry-level ‘GS’ featuring equipment such as a 10-inch infotainment screen, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Astra ‘Ultimate’ boasts 18-inch wheels, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof and electrically-adjustable front seats. Hot ‘GSE’ cars receive a 10mm lower ride height, bespoke front and rear bumpers, Alcantara seats and a wireless phone charger.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £39,715, while the GSE variants start at £43,600.