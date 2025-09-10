Ferrari revives Testarossa name for new flagship hypercar

Ferrari has looked to blend past and present with its new 849 Testarossa.

Bearing the name of the now-iconic sports car which was produced in the mid-1980s, the 849 Testarossa arrives as a replacement for the SF90 Stradale and takes its place at the top of the Ferrari line-up.

At its heart is a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a mid-rear-mounted twin-turbo with three electric motors to produce 1,036bhp – more than the SF90 that it replaces. As a result of the engine and motor configuration, the 849 delivers four-wheel drive, which helps it to transfer all of that performance to the road more effectively. Ferrari claims a 0-60mph time of under 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 205mph.

The tail section has a number of aerodynamic elements incorporated into it

A new braking system brings the car to a halt quickly while Ferrari’s ABS Evo controller manages the ‘precision and consistency’ of the system at all times. Ferrari says that the spring and damper system has been ‘completely revised’ over the SF90’s, too.

Styling-wise the 849 comes with a variety of retro touches that hark back to its classic predecessors. There’s a long horizontal fascia which connects the headlights – similar to the one used on the recent 12Clindri – while at the rear, you’ll find a twin-tail setup with an active wing.

There’s a driver-focused layout inside

Inside, the car’s dashboard has been given a floating effect while two types of seats will be available – comfort versions or a carbon-fibre racing seat. The 849’s steering wheel combines both digital and analogue functions, with many features carried over from the recent F80. There’s a physical engine start button, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should make mirroring your car’s apps easier when you’re on the move.

An optional Assetto Fiorano package brings a range of more focused touches, with an overall weight reduction of ‘about 30kg’ through a more thorough use of carbon fibre and titanium. Lightweight carbon fibre wheels, for instance, come equipped as standard with this package.

Prices for the 849 Testarossa have yet to be announced, but expect them to exceed the £379,915 price tag which accompanied the SF90 when it was launched.