Aston Martin reveals DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions

Aston Martin is celebrating six decades of its drop-top models with the DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions.

The first Aston Martin Volante was introduced in 1965 and was known as the ‘Short Chassis Volante’, with which just 37 examples were produced.

The DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions have had their specifications developed by the firm’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’, which is its bespoke vehicle customisation service.

Both cars feature bespoke interiors. (Aston Martin)

The DB12 is powered by a hand-built 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that develops 670bhp and 800Nm of torque. All in, the DB12 will manage 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 202mph.

Meanwhile, the Vanquish is equipped with a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that produces 823bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, can hit 60mph in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 214mph.

On their exteriors, both cars are finished off in Pentland Green with contrasting Westminster Green fabric roofs and also feature bronze-painted 21-inch wheels, black brake callipers and bronze accents down their side profiles.

Inside, both cars feature a blend of Centenary Saddle Tan, Ivory and Woven leather upholstery, as well as Dark Woven wood found on the centre console and door cards, plus there is a ‘60th Anniversary’ embroidered logo on the headrests.

Prices have not been revealed at this stage, but both models will be limited to just 60 examples each, with deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.