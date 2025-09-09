Here are the best cars from this year’s Munich Motor Show

This year’s IAA Mobility Show – often referred to as the Munich Motor Show – was a feast for those interested in the very latest cars. With a strong European show of strength, there were new releases from Volkswagen Group, alongside brands such as Renault and Mercedes.

But Chinese newcomers were still out in force, releasing a number of new models in what became a very busy show. Here are some the top highlights from this year’s event.

Cupra Raval and Tindaya

The Raval will sit on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform. (Cupra)





In typical Cupra fashion, both cars have been released with a strong focus on design and technology.

Skoda Epiq and Concept O

The Epiq is set to be priced similarly to the petrol-powered Kamiq





The Czech firm also showcased what the future of its estate cars could look like with its Concept O. Launched to a packed crowd in the heart of Munich, the Vision O could showcase what a future Octavia might look like.

Volkswagen ID.Cross, ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI

The ID. Cross Concept has similar proportions to the standard T-Cross





There was something for performance enthusiasts, too, with a concept version of the ID. Polo GTI being revealed too, while the new ID. Cross looks set to take the spot as one of the brand’s most affordable EVs.

Mercedes GLC

The new Mercedes GLC is slightly larger than its combustion-engined predecessor





Sitting alongside the GLC at the Mercedes stand was the new electric CLA Shooting Brake.

Polestar 5

(Polestar)





Clever 800-volt architecture also means that the 5 can accept a rapid rate of charge of upt to 350kW.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Turbo S arrives as Porsche’s most powerful production 911





It’s also equipped with active aerodynamics which can open and close the forward cooling flaps depending on the driving situations.

Scout Terra

The Terra uses a hybrid powertrain





Though not slated for UK introduction, there’s always a chance that the Terra could come here if demand were high enough.

Xpeng P7

The Xpeng P7 certainly stood out at this year’s show





Xpeng says that the P7 can manage 0-60mph in just under four seconds, too.

Leapmotor B05

The car will be battery-powered. (Leapmotor)





There are very few details surrounding the B05 for now, but it’s expected to have a range of around 260 miles.

BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 can charge at speeds of up to 400kW





We’ve already been informed that it’ll start at £58,755, too.